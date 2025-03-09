‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished

Meghan Markle’s bid to showcase ‘elevated’ life by using “nice silk bags” for her daily teas and other tips have been branded a dud.

The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson spoke of this with, royal editor Bronte Coy and The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

That conversation saw Mr Arthur going first and touching on With Love, Meghan by saying, “Everything about it was false – “because” nobody has got time in the morning to cook breakfast like that. If someone gave me tea like that, I’d hand it back to you - it looked like a urine sample.”

It was at this point that Ms Bronte calling the entire thing a big bore because, “I was so bored, and I was so disappointed to be so bored. You watch it and you go, ‘OK, who is she trying to reach here?’ She is trying to reach America, but the reality is the reviews aren’t very good there either.”

She also didn’t conclude there either, but instead went on to add how obvious its become, from other experts’ comments that “It has clearly not landed, and the reason I think that is: if you're watching it and you are thinking, ‘this was finally five years on from leaving the Royal Family after all these re-branding attempts, this was the moment we were going to see just Meg’.”

In actuality what happened was that “there were so many times during the show where she began to say something so wild and personal, and then just completely steered away and started talking about an egg yolk instead.”

She also compared Meghan to other influencers selling products like The Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow before concluding and said, “they spent years selling themselves as personalities,” but “we don’t have that of Meghan yet, so we needed to see more of her personality intertwined.”