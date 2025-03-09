Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes’

Karla Sofia Gascon just issued a rather lengthy apology once again.

The 52-year-old Emilia Perez, who became the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar, suffers a fallout due to her old and controversial tweets resurfacing the internet, she has issued an apology over her actions yet again.

As a result of the backlash, she then started receiving, Gascon even chose to not attend the BAFTA, SAG and Goya Awards.

In a note shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress wrote, “With no excuse, and without any intention to justify any of my past actions, I apologize to all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey.”

“I humbly ask for their forgiveness and, to honor their kindness and understanding, I promise I will commit to continuing to learn and listen, so as not to make the same mistakes in the future,” she added.

Talking about how hard her life became, Gascon continued, “I harbored darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles. And I asked myself: if I, with all my strength and preparedness to deal with rage and rejection, am on the edge, what would have become of someone with fewer emotional resources to resist this onslaught?”

“Somehow, I made it. Others would not have survived this brutal winter I am about to wrap up. 'Now that the storm is calming down a bit, and the worst has passed (or so I hope), I start seeing clearly what I have learned,” she exclaimed in her note.

“I’ve learned that hatred, like fire, cannot be put down with more hatred. Offenses cannot be erased with more offenses, and mistakes cannot clean up other mistakes, especially when lies and falseness proliferate all around and when all they send back to me is pure rage, blatant bullying, vexation, scorn, and even death threats,” Karla Sofia Gascon concluded.