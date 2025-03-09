 
Geo News

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet play offscreen role in ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ was released on March 4, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet play offscreen role in ‘With Love, Meghan
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet play offscreen role in ‘With Love, Meghan' 

Meghan Markle became the topic of discussion after she dropped her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Many were quick to warm up to the tips and tricks the Duchess of Sussex gave out while others released rather harsh critiques about it.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, features the mom of two and her celebrity friends, taking part in multiple activities such as cooking, hosting events, gardening and bookkeeping.

Each episode is 30 minutes long with the final episode having a cameo of her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

However, audience popular Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children of the former royals were nowhere to be seen in the show, despite Meghan mentioning their names, their likes and their dislikes throughout the course of the show.

Now, an insider has revealed that despite not being on camera, both the children had their role to play behind-the-scenes, revealing how " the pair would often visit the set alongside their dad, and they got a little involved with the audio recording."

"Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly, but it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan's moment to shine," the source told PEOPLE magazine.

Also explaining how Meghan Markle is in dealing with her children, they mentioned, "She was super attentive and doting on them. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio."

Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out