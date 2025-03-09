Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet play offscreen role in ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle became the topic of discussion after she dropped her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Many were quick to warm up to the tips and tricks the Duchess of Sussex gave out while others released rather harsh critiques about it.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, features the mom of two and her celebrity friends, taking part in multiple activities such as cooking, hosting events, gardening and bookkeeping.

Each episode is 30 minutes long with the final episode having a cameo of her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

However, audience popular Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children of the former royals were nowhere to be seen in the show, despite Meghan mentioning their names, their likes and their dislikes throughout the course of the show.

Now, an insider has revealed that despite not being on camera, both the children had their role to play behind-the-scenes, revealing how " the pair would often visit the set alongside their dad, and they got a little involved with the audio recording."

"Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly, but it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan's moment to shine," the source told PEOPLE magazine.

Also explaining how Meghan Markle is in dealing with her children, they mentioned, "She was super attentive and doting on them. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio."