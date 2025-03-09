Paul Feig releases rare statement about Blake Lively's wardrobe choices

Paul Feig had high praise for Blake Lively’s fashion contributions to Another Simple Favor during the film’s premiere at SXSW.

Feig, known for his signature attention to style in films, lauded the 37-year-old actress for her creative input in shaping her character, Emily’s, on-screen wardrobe.

Blake told The Hollywood Reporter, "Her ideas on wardrobe are spectacular. When she first shows up [in the movie], Blake was like, 'I want to show up in a suit that looks like a prison outfit.' At first, I thought it was odd, but then I realized it was brilliant."

Moreover, Lively’s dedication to her character’s aesthetics extended beyond just conceptualizing outfits.

Feig recounted how she sourced an accessory during a trip to Italy and insisted on incorporating it into the film.

As per Daily Mail's claims, Feig added, "She came back and said, ‘I just bought this hat. Can we put it in the movie?’ That’s definitely going in the movie. You kidding me?"

Additionally, the director’s admiration for Lively's fashion instincts stands in stark contrast to the ongoing controversy surrounding her role in It Ends With Us.

Furthermore, Lively’s co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, has accused her of exceeding the wardrobe budget and overstepping creative boundaries in her portrayal of Lily Bloom.

In legal documents, Baldoni alleged that Lively pushed for “much sexier” outfits, leading to financial concerns and backlash from Sony after unflattering paparazzi photos surfaced online.

It is worth mentioning that the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni has continued to escalate, with Lively previously filing a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.