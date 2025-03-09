Rihanna wows fans with glamorous BTS from delivery room

 
Rihanna leaves her fans stunned with a glamorous BTS carousel post from delivery room in honor of International women's day

March 09, 2025

Rihanna left fans in awe after sharing never-before-seen delivery room photos, showcasing her signature glamour even during childbirth. 

The Grammy-winning singer posted two selfies on Instagram, one from the birth of her eldest son, RZA, and another from when she welcomed Riot Rose.

While marking International Women’s Day, Rihanna called childbirth “by far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman.” 

However, it was her stylish hospital look that caught fans’ attention. 

In one photo, she cradled her newborn while adorned with layers of pearls and gold necklaces. 

In another, she wore baby pink sunglasses, a camouflage jacket, and a diamond tennis choker.

While captioning the post, Rihanna wrote, “And yes, I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don't ask, a lot was happening.”

Moreover, the images quickly went viral, with fellow celebrities and fans flooding the comments. 

Singer Katy Perry called her “The BEST,” while Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth praised, “Baaddie even during birth!” 

Many fans humorously dubbed her "mother fr," a modern slang term recognizing her iconic style.

