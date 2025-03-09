Meghan Markle trying to mend bond with Royal family after years of feud?

Meghan Markle appeared to be trying to bridge the gap between the Sussexes and the Royal family after she talked of the importance of her title.

In an episode of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, with Mindy Kaling as guest, the Duchess of Sussex corrected her on calling her “Meghan Markle.”

"It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” Meghan replied.

Since this exchange, some believe Meghan is trying to mend bond with the Royal family years after stepping down as senior member of the family.

However, Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun that he believes Meghan’s new series will do little to heal the strained relationship between the Sussexes and the Royals.

"The show won’t do anything to help mend the rift between them as it’s mainly just drivel about re-arranging fruit and lighting candles," Dampier explained.

"At least Meghan is trying to make money out of something else besides criticising the royal family,” he added.

"But any family reconciliation will take a lot longer and a real changing of attitudes on all sides."