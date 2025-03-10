Lady Gaga, fiance Michael Polansky arrive hand-in-hand at SNL afterparty

Lady Gaga walked into the Saturday Night Live afterparty clasping fiancé Michael Polansky's hand.

As per People, the singer and the businessman stepped in hand-in-hand at an SNL afterparty at L'Avenue in New York City following Gaga's gig as both the host and the musical guest at the live comedy sketch show on March 8.

For the outing, the Abracadabra hitmaker donned a sparkly black rhinestone bodysuit paired with a brimmed hat, platform heels, and black pantyhose.

While Polansky carried a low-key profile and sported a black trucker jacket, paired with jeans and sneakers.

The duo was first romantically linked back on New Year's Eve of 2020 when they were pictured kissing.

Later that year, the couple went public following their romantic weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl.

In April 2024, Gaga was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger, fueling engagement rumors.

Later at the Paris Olympics, the Mayhem artist confirmed the engagement speculation and called Polansky her "fiancé"

Moreover, Gaga revealed in an interview on Good Morning America the first thing she asked Polansky on her first date, “I wanted marriage and kids more than anything," she said, adding, "I think I wanted him to know that I was a family girl."