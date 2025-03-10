Is Barry Keoghan back with Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan fuels rebound speculations with his on-off lover Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has dropped a major clue of a potential patch-up with Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter.

The Irish actor, 32, was attending the Paris Fashion Week over the weekend when one accessory from his attire drew attention.

Although Keoghan kept it casual in blue denim jeans, a matching blue bomber jacket, and a light shirt when he showed up to the Valentino ‘Le meta-theatre des intimates’ show, the Saltburn actor also had a chunky heart-shaped brooch on his jacket—a consistent element of Carpenter's outfits and performances lately.

For those unversed, Carpenter and Keoghan parted ways in January after a year of dating, citing "a break" to focus on their individual careers as their schedules didn't align anymore.

Their split coincided with cheating allegations with Carpenter's lookalike influencer Breckie Hill.

However, both Keoghan and Hill refuted the rumours. Keoghan has since deactivated his Instagram account.