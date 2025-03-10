Liam Payne's pal Roger Nores breaks silence on being cleared of charges

Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores is remembering the late singer after being acquitted in his death investigation.

The Argentinian businessman opened up about their friendship to Reuters in a recent interview.

"As a friend, you see them having a drug problem and you do what you can, but at the end of the day it's their decision," Nores told the outlet.

He continued, "You start seeing a chain of events, and it was just bad luck — it happened in a way that ended in tragedy."

According to Nores, he and Liam spent a lot of time together in the months before his death.

"The last six months of his life, we were together every single day, all the time, along with our girlfriends at that time," Nores added.

Nores' lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libaron doubled on drugs being the main culprit behind the singer's death, saying his client had emailed the singer's family recommending rehab for him.

Nores also addressed the criticism he received amid the investigation, saying, "When someone you grew up with, with their voice, their songs, and all of a sudden they're gone, it's hard to deal with. They're trying to find an explanation."

Payne died from a balcony fall from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. The autopsy discovered multiple drugs in his system.

In turn, Nores was charged with manslaughter "failing to fulfill his duties of care, assistance and help" toward Liam and abandoning him, knowing the One Direction alum suffered from “multiple addictions.”

Hotel manager Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi were also charged with the same count while hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying drugs to Liam.

Pereyra and Paiz remain in prison as they await trial.