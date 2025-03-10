Meghan Markle's new series sends strong signals

With Love, Meghan on Netflix intends to send a few clear signals, an expert says, after how the show was produced in a certain way.



Branding expert Lynn Carratt of Press Box PR claimed that there are a "few messages Meghan is clearly trying to convey in this documentary. She is trying to show herself as the perfect mum, the perfect and happiest wife, the perfect cook, the perfect host, the perfect friend."

"It’s all very carefully curated and aesthetically pleasing. Her subtle digs to the royal family, and to Kate and William perhaps in particular, seem to be, ‘Look at me, I’m happy thank you very much, living my picture-perfect Californian life, Harry and I made the right decision by quitting the royal family," the expert noted.

Similarly, Hilary Fordwich, a royal expert, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that Meghan is "reinventing her image" through her show on Netflix.

“In contrast to being authentic, it definitely looks like a most desperate attempt in a dire situation to reinvent herself, indeed to revamp her image, hence marketing her own children," she said.