 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's new series sends strong signals

An expert believes Meghan Markke's Netflix show conveys a variety of clear signals

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Meghan Markles new series sends strong signals
Meghan Markle's new series sends strong signals

With Love, Meghan on Netflix intends to send a few clear signals, an expert says, after how the show was produced in a certain way.

Branding expert Lynn Carratt of Press Box PR claimed that there are a "few messages Meghan is clearly trying to convey in this documentary. She is trying to show herself as the perfect mum, the perfect and happiest wife, the perfect cook, the perfect host, the perfect friend."

"It’s all very carefully curated and aesthetically pleasing. Her subtle digs to the royal family, and to Kate and William perhaps in particular, seem to be, ‘Look at me, I’m happy thank you very much, living my picture-perfect Californian life, Harry and I made the right decision by quitting the royal family," the expert noted.

Similarly, Hilary Fordwich, a royal expert, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that Meghan is "reinventing her image" through her show on Netflix.

“In contrast to being authentic, it definitely looks like a most desperate attempt in a dire situation to reinvent herself, indeed to revamp her image, hence marketing her own children," she said.

Britney Spears claims she is 'tired of making sense of things'
Britney Spears claims she is 'tired of making sense of things'
King Charles releases special message for Canadians
King Charles releases special message for Canadians
Jordyn Blum's pals encourage her to leave Dave Grohl amid lovechild scandal
Jordyn Blum's pals encourage her to leave Dave Grohl amid lovechild scandal
King Charles sends Beyonce a personal message
King Charles sends Beyonce a personal message
Tamra Judge drops cryptic message about her 'RHOC' future
Tamra Judge drops cryptic message about her 'RHOC' future
Inside Taylor Swift's shaken up girl squad as singer distances from Blake Lively
Inside Taylor Swift's shaken up girl squad as singer distances from Blake Lively
Rihanna breaks silence after receiving hate over her sons' names
Rihanna breaks silence after receiving hate over her sons' names
King Charles 'love child' shares sweet advice for Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles 'love child' shares sweet advice for Prince Harry, Meghan