 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude to people who hosted royals

Members of the British royal family visited several countries during the last year

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude to people who hosted royals

King Charles has thanked millions of people in Commonwealth countries who hosted members of the British royal family during 2024-2025.

An Instagram post shared on the Royal Family's account featured pictures of the royal family members from their visits.

"Thank you to everyone around the Commonwealth who has welcomed a member of the Royal Family to their country in the past year."

According to the statement, The King and Queen visited Australia and Samoa.

Prince William, The Prince of Wales, to South Africa, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, to Uganda and India.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, to South Africa and Sri Lanka and The Duke of Edinburgh to India.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, to Malta.



Luke Combs opens up about battle against rare disorder
Luke Combs opens up about battle against rare disorder
Kylie Jenner 'dominates reluctant' Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner 'dominates reluctant' Timothée Chalamet
Deborra Lee Furness 'shocked' over Hugh Jackman's plans with Sutton Foster
Deborra Lee Furness 'shocked' over Hugh Jackman's plans with Sutton Foster
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foundation hosts 'Day of Wellness and Healing'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foundation hosts 'Day of Wellness and Healing'
Martha Stewart spills on working with Jose Andres on 'Yes, Chef'
Martha Stewart spills on working with Jose Andres on 'Yes, Chef'
King Charles, Kate Middleton joint appearance marred by protest
King Charles, Kate Middleton joint appearance marred by protest
Meghan Markle father reacts to ‘horrendously boring' Netflix show
Meghan Markle father reacts to ‘horrendously boring' Netflix show
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Detective'
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'True Detective'