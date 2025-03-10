Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude to people who hosted royals

King Charles has thanked millions of people in Commonwealth countries who hosted members of the British royal family during 2024-2025.

An Instagram post shared on the Royal Family's account featured pictures of the royal family members from their visits.

"Thank you to everyone around the Commonwealth who has welcomed a member of the Royal Family to their country in the past year."

According to the statement, The King and Queen visited Australia and Samoa.

Prince William, The Prince of Wales, to South Africa, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, to Uganda and India.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, to South Africa and Sri Lanka and The Duke of Edinburgh to India.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, to Malta.







