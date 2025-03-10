King Charles gives RAYE title of ‘great ambassador'

King Charles just names RAYE as one of his favourite artists!

Calling her as “a great ambassador for British music” these comments come after the 76-year-old monarch shared a personally designed playlist that consisted of his favourite songs, sharing it on a radio show on Monday.

Titled as The King’s Music Room, which celebrates music from different parts of the Commonwealth, featured King Charles explaining why he selected and included the particular songs that formed the soundtrack.

“I was particularly pleased to meet RAYE, when I visited Battersea Power Station in December to see how my Princes’ Trust – now renamed the King’s Trust – continues to help young people, very nearly half a century since I first founded it,” King Charles mentioned on the radio show.

He continued, “Anyone who saw RAYE perform at the Grammy Awards will know that she is a great ambassador for British music.”

King Charles also revealed that RAYE’s mother’s Ghanaian heritage brought back happy memories for him which included the time he was given a bow and arrow at Balmoral by Kwame Nkrumah, the then-Ghanaian Prime Minister. “I went straight out and fired into a nearby pine tree and then couldn’t get the arrow out again,” he fondly recalled.