Prince William, Prince Harry 'have to' make up for THIS reason

Prince William's ascension to the throne depends can’t happen without his reconciliation with Prince Harry, per an expert.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan, speaking on Channel 5's Harry and Meghan's American Nightmare, said: "I don't think that there is a way that Prince William can take the throne with his brother being estranged. I think that they will make up. They will have to make up whether they want to or not."

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex fell out in when Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S.

Following their relocation, the couple went on to make bombshell allegations against the Royal Family in their interview with Oprah, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and the Duke’s memoir Spare.

In his memoir, Harry even claimed that staff members working for William leaked information about him and Meghan to the press.

Meghan faced bullying allegations in 2018 when an email written by William’s former communications secretary to the Prince’s secretary was leaked. In it, Jason Knauf complained about the Suits actress mistreating staff members and bullying them.

Jason recently opened up about the brothers’ feud playing out in the public eye, telling 60 Minutes Australia, "It's been hard and sad."

“It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but he's [Prince William] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same."

"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them," he added of Prince William and Prince Harry.