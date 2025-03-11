Gal Gadot breaks long silence over ‘dark' health crisis

Gal Gadot just opened up about the rollercoaster year of 2024.

During a conversation on Good Morning America, the Wonder Woman star, who quietly welcomed her fourth daughter, Ori, in 2024, revealed that she suffered from a traumatic brain clot during the eighth month of her pregnancy.

In the conversation, Gadot asked her audience and viewers to "advocate for your health," adding, "Our body always gives us signs."

"I didn't listen to my body. I had major headaches while I was eight months pregnant for three weeks. But really, I couldn't do anything, I was in the dark, I couldn't hear anything. It felt like my head was about to explode,” she recalled.

She then revealed that even though she was checked by many neurologists Gadot was simply diagnosed of a migraine but it was her mother who ultimately pushed for a self check-up.

"My mom, we talk a million times a day every day, but after three weeks, she told my husband, 'Enough. We need to get her checked, do an MRI'," the Snow White actress remembered also mentioning, "It was like the world was ending."

"I was rushed to the hospital, I was found with a major brain clot. They took the baby out within a couple hours, and I went to a thrombectomy," Gadot revealed at the show.

"But nevertheless, I'm very happy to be alive and so grateful for everything. Just check yourself," she stated.

When asked why is it that she took such a long time to address this issue, Gal Gadot replied, "It was quite a recovery."

"It took me a good few months to get back to myself. Now that I'm here, yes, that's the biggest reason why I talk about it,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, on her previous Instagram post, she penned, "My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance."

"Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel," Gadot wrote of her daughter, whose birth was announced in March 2024.