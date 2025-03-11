Rihanna responds to criticism over her sons' name

Rihanna has a befitting response to those who disapprove of her sons' names.

It began with the singer paying tribute to mothers on International Women's Day on Saturday with two throwback pictures from when she gave birth to her sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 19 months.

The mom-of-two acknowledged how hard being a mother can be, writing, "by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay."

"1- RZA 2- Riot Rose. And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening," she added.

In the comments, one Instagram user expressed frustration over the boys' names.

"I hate their names so bad," read the since-deleted comment, per E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer immediately hit back, writing, "Ok tatiana," and tagging the critic.

Rihanna shares her two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, whom she's been with since 2020.