Olivia Culpo shared fertility fears two years before pregnancy news

Olivia Culpo, who recently announced her pregnancy news, struggled with infertility in the past.

The 32-year-old expecting mother was diagnosed with endometriosis, a uterine disease that causes pregnancy issues, and underwent a 'life-changing' laparoscopy surgery in 2020 after being 'misdiagnosed by a dozen doctors.'

Culpo, who is over the moon after her first pregnancy, revealed on TLC's The Culpo Sisters in 2022, "I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can. It could be really hard for me to have babies."

"Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes," she explained.

The 2012 Miss Universe shared her concerns at the time, stating, "There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition, and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP. I just need something that'll make me feel like I don't have this looming timeline."

On March 11, Culpo announced the happy news by taking it to instagram with her photo flaunting her baby bump.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” the actor-fashion influencer wrote with a white heart emoji.