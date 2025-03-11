Andy Cohen responds to Tamra Judge's departure from 'RHOC'

Andy Cohen has seemingly confirmed Tamra Judge's exit from Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the radio host and Bravo producer, 56, addressed Judge's change of heart with the reality TV series.

“I got the report of what happened last night. All I will say is this, I can’t comment on what’s going on, you know, while we’re filming shows,” he said.

Andy added, “I guess the only thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis. So maybe keep that in mind, otherwise I really don’t have anything to say on the subject.”

Cohen's statement comes after Judge shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"It was a long run!" she wrote. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s*** doesn't make sense. Peace out. I'm out," Tamra concluded.

Judge's apparent exit follows an earlier announcement by her Two T’s in a Pod cohost Teddi Mellencamp, who was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors and has been undergoing surgery to have them removed.

“Maybe some of you have seen Teddi’s Instagram Stories,” Judge emotionally said during a February 12 episode of their podcast, referring to Mellencamp’s announcement.

“If not, I just want our listeners to know that she will be taking a brief sabbatical to deal with some health stuff. I'll allow Teddi to tell her story when she's back, but you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording.”

“While she focuses on her health, we want to thank you for your continued love and support,” Judge added. "It's been a tough night."

At the time, Judge was still filming season 19 of the RHOC.