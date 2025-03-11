Meghan Markle is turning into a momager to Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has just been accused of using her daughter Princess Lilibet and looking more and more like a momager, that markets her own kids.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich made this accusation against the Duchess in her chat with Fox News Digital.

It began with her calling out With Love, Meghan as a whole and making clear just how “dire” a situation she is in.

Because “In contrast to being authentic, it definitely looks like a most desperate attempt in a dire situation to reinvent herself, indeed to revamp her image, hence marketing her own children,” Ms Fordwich admitted.

Especially when the intended image makes people think “Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy.”

The expert didn’t end there either and also noted how, “My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic…” and “Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife.”