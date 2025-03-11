Royal family struggles to build relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids 

 
March 11, 2025

Royal family has struggled to make a connection with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a source has revealed.

This comes after Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, revealed that her children call her friends “Aunt” and “Uncle.”

The Duchess of Sussex mentioned that both Archie and Lilibet share a special connection makeup artist Daniel Martin and tennis star Serena Williams and call them “uncle and aunt” respectively in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and a recent Instagram post.

Following this, a source close to the royal family expressed sadness about Meghan and Harry's children not having a relationship with their extended family on Harry’s side.

“It’s just so sad that Meghan and Harry’s children don’t have any relationship with their real aunt and uncle. In fact, that applies to their whole extended family on Harry’s side," the source told New Idea Magazine.

While King Charles has met Archie a few times, he only met Lili once during a short break in the middle of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, when she was barely a year old.

“While Harry and Meghan have claimed to share video calls and messages featuring the kids with Charles, it’s not the same as interacting in person," they said.

