Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for rare outing post Super Bowl loss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together for the first time since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX defeat, enjoying a quiet night out in Park City, Utah.

The Grammy-winning singer and the NFL star, who recently confirmed he is not retiring, were spotted in a video shared by DeuxMoi on Monday.

The footage showed Swift swiftly exiting a restaurant before being guided toward a waiting SUV.

According to Daily Mail, Kelce was seen holding the door open as she got into the vehicle before joining her inside.

Moreover, the couple has kept a low profile since the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last month in New Orleans.

Swift had attended the game in support of Kelce but faced boos from the crowd when shown on the stadium’s jumbotron, a moment that quickly went viral.

A source later revealed that Kelce was aware of the incident and was deeply affected by it.

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, reports surfaced that the couple took time away from the spotlight for a private getaway, as per the publication.

A source told Page Six that the trip allowed them to reconnect after a hectic year.

Meanwhile, Kelce recently opened up on his New Heights podcast about his performance in the Super Bowl, admitting he was not at his best.

Despite the disappointment, he remains determined to return stronger, stating, "I can’t go out like that," and confirming his plans to continue playing in the NFL.

Before their recent outing in Utah, Swift and Kelce were last seen together at a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes just days before the Super Bowl, as per the outlet.