Meghan Markle hits back at bullying claims after former staff's brutal allegations

Meghan Markle has responded to ongoing bullying claims as she seemingly defended her treatment of staff while promoting her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, revealed she spent hundreds of pounds on personalized gifts for her Netflix crew following the filming of the show.

Meghan has been accused of mistreating staff during her time in the Royal family and has consistently denied these allegations, calling them part of a coordinated smear campaign.

Recently, Prince William’s royal aide Jason Knauf spoke about his email about Meghan’s behavior that he penned in 2018 and was later leaked in media.

However, speaking of her experience on new Netflix series, Meghan described the experience as "communal," revealing that she encouraged crew members participate.

"It feels as though we're just spending time together, which is what it ended up being,” Meghan told People Magazine.

"I'd make a recipe and say, 'Everyone try this,' and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I'd say, 'We've run out of spoons!' It ended up feeling so communal, and that's the spirit of the show."

The Netflix crew members also gushed over the Duchess’ treatment of them and described her as a "great hostess.”