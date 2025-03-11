Ben Affleck shares hilarious anecdote about his son's expensive taste

Ben Affleck has recently shared a hilarious anecdote about his son, Samuel’s expensive taste.

Last week, Affleck was spotted with his son at Got Sole sneakers convention, where the Hollywood actor reacted to his son’s expensive choice in shoes.

At that time, Samuel had selected a pair of Air Jordan's limited edition shoes, and the Gone Girl actor said, "You like those because they’re expensive."

His son defended his choice by saying, "No, they’re tough! I’ve always said they look good!" Affleck wittily added, “That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there."

However, the duo was seen departing the store with multiple bags, but it remains unclear if they actually made the purchase of Air Jordan's pair.

On March 8, at the premiere of his upcoming movie The Accountant 2, he was asked about son’s expensive taste in shoes.

"That’s what happens when you tell a m************ they have to mow a lawn,” the 52-year-old actor told Access Hollywood. “All of a sudden, they don’t want those shoes."

Recalling conversation between the duo, he continued, “And he was like, 'But I always said they were tough.' I'm like, 'Man, you do not need $1,000 shoes.'”

Before concluding, the Batman actor shared, “He's like, 'We have the money.' I'm like, 'I have the money you're broke.' "

For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018. The former couple share three children, two daughters, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and a son, Samuel.