Kate Middleton honours Queen Elizabeth with latest move

March 11, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently honoured Queen Elizabeth II with her latest move as she attended the annual Commonwealth Day service in London for the first time in two years.

The future queen marked the special occasion with a sentimental four-strand pearl necklace passed down from Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report by the Page Six, the Japanese government had gifted Queen Elizabeth the luxe piece — made by Garrard, the first official Crown Jeweller — in 1975 during her first visit to Japan.

Kate Middleton’s mother-in-law Princess Diana, also famously sported the necklace in the ’80s.

Later, following the event, Kensington Palace shared stunning photos of Kate Middleton, sporting the pearl necklace.

The palace shared the photos with emotional statement of Kate and Prince William.

The statement reads, “Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.”

The future king and queen’s message further says, “This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future.”

Kate Middleton attended the annual Commonwealth Day service in London for the first time in two years following her cancer treatment.

