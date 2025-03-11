 
'Royal Cadet' King Charles learns how to save lives in latest visit

The Royal College of Nursing was visited by King Charles on Tuesday

March 11, 2025

King Charles practiced his first aid response skills at the Royal College of Nursing in London on Tuesday. 

According to a statement issued by the Royal family, "The King has joined TheRCN (The Royal College of Nursing) to celebrate their 1000th King’s Nursing Cadet."

The  statement, accompanied by a video of the monarch, said, "During his time at the College, His Majesty met cadets from across the UK who are undertaking or have completed the programme, which allows cadets to carry out 40 hours of teaching and learning experience plus 20 hours of clinical observation in a healthcare environment."

It said, "The young cadets demonstrated some of the new skills they have learnt - and even encouraged His Majesty to have a go himself!"

Reacting to the monarch's visit, a royal fan commented, "He is a savior of the people and enchants them with magic, that's the cool King Charles."

Another fan who was relived to see the king amid his health issues, wrote, "I am happy his majesty is in good shape."

 

