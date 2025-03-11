 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a healthy co-parenting dynamic around their 4-year-old daughter, Khai.

In a candid interview, Gigi shared how she and Zayn coordinate over Khai’s schedule, saying that they have “each other’s backs.”

“Zayn and I do our custody schedule months in advance,” Hadid, 29, shared in her April Vogue cover story.

“That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs,” the supermodel noted.

Gigi said that he and the Pillow Talk hitmaker’s dynamic is based on “love, and a feeling of camaraderie.”

This makes it easier for the duo to manage parenting amid the immense media coverage of their lives.

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” she explained.

She explained: “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated on and off between 2015 and 2021 and welcomed Khai in 2020. 

Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating video
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating
Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'
Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split