Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show

Despite all the criticism and backlash unleashed upon Meghan Markle after the arrival of her Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex has seen a rapid increase in the number of followers on her Instagram account.

The wife of Prince Harry, who returned to the social media platform, on January 1, 2025 has crossed 2.5 million followers within two and half months.

It's been noted that she observed a swift growth in the number of followers on her Instagram account since she started posting content related to her show "With Love, Meghan."

The former US actress shared multiple clips before and after the show's arrival which has received mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK after stepping down from their royal duties to live in California.

They parted ways with the royal family after developing serious differences with some senior members.