 
Geo News

Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show

Despite all the criticism and backlash unleashed upon Meghan Markle after the arrival of her Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex has seen a rapid increase in the number of followers on her Instagram account.

Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show

The wife of Prince Harry, who returned to the social media platform, on January 1, 2025 has crossed 2.5 million followers within two and half months.

It's been noted that she observed a swift growth in the number of followers on her Instagram account since she started posting content related to her show "With Love, Meghan."

The former US actress shared multiple clips before and after the show's arrival which has received mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK after stepping down from their royal duties to live in California.

They parted ways with the royal family after developing serious differences with some senior members.

Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Brian Tyree Henry's 'Dope Thief' role helped him deal with his abandonment
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating video
Meghan Markle's show blasted by former pal who found one thing infuriating
Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'
Kate Middleton to 'delight fans' as Prince William requires 'some downtime'
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split
Here's what Zayn Malik said about love post Gigi Hadid split