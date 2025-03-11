Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating since 2023

Gigi Hadid has finally broken her silence on relationship with Bradley Cooper.

In an interview with Vogue, Hadid talked about the influence of her boyfriend, Cooper.

Hadid, who has been dating the Maestro star since 2023, said, “He has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

The supermodel also discussed what it’s like to date in the spotlight, saying, “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating.”

Addressing the challenges of maintaining privacy, Hadid said, “Even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security.”

“You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know,” Hadid added.

It is worth mentioning that while Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are known to keep their relationship private, this marks the first time either of them has spoken about it publicly.