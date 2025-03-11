Dwyane Wade reveals moment cancer journey left him ‘scared’

Dwyane Wade got candid about his cancer struggle in a recent interview.

In a latest chat on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, March 11, the retired NBA star talked of the scary moment during his cancer diagnosis.

Wade shared that it was not more than a few years ago when he discovered that his dad and grandfather were also cancer patients, which made him most likely to inherit it.

"I just started to be like, okay, well this is probably a part of my genetics and my history, let me go get checked out. When I turned 40, I went into the doctor and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to know everything.’ And in the midst of that, I was like, ‘Here are a few things that I’ve been feeling,'" the basketball player said.

One of the symptoms that Wade mentioned was stomach pain and his "urine would come out a little slow.

"I got a call from my doctor and in the midst of that call, you could just hear her uncertainty," he recalled. "They thought they saw something on my kidney. They were like, ‘Well, we don’t know if it’s cancerous, but there’s something on there,' " he continued.

Remembering the call, Wade noted that it was "the first time that I was able to look ahead and think, 'There's a possibility that I might have cancer.'"

Another doctor clearly said to him, "He was like, ‘Listen, we’ll not know unless we’re able to go in and have surgery and then we’re able to test it. We want to get it off, because we don’t want this to spread.’ So now, yeah, now I’m scared and that’s when I knew it was really serious," Wade added.

The moment when he was sitting in a waiting room reminded him of "everything." The former Miami Heat star, who has always been considered "the strong one" in his family, then decided to call his dad.

"No one has ever really experienced me being weak," Wade shared.

Wade noted that he was lucky that doctors "caught it early" and he is now "strong," "healthy," and "feel great" but "a little more cautious."