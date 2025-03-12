'Daredevil: Born Again' gets big reception at Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again has debuted on Disney+, and the series has reportedly raked in impressive numbers.



According to Mouse House, the show received 7.5 million views in its first five days of release, making it the biggest streaming launch on the streamer this year.

In the show, familiar faces have returned to work. Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal.

In line with the strong audience response, critics also raved about the new reboot.

“This ‘Daredevil’ revival is wonderfully complex. The show takes a sledgehammer to its former Netflix world, allowing the titular character and those orbiting him to transform under the weight and pain of time," a review in Variety read.

In other news, the series maker also paid tribute to the late actor Kamar de los Reyes, who played vigilante White Tiger.

"In loving memory of Kamar de los Reyes," the statement read in the show's second episode.