'The Boys' star shares major update about final season

Jack Quaid shares an update about the shooting on the final season of 'The Boys'

March 12, 2025

Jack Quaid, the star in The Boys, is shooting for the final season, and he said the filming is halfway done.

In an interview with Extra, he said, “I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now. I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody.”

“It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jack opened up about his upcoming movie Novocaine's character, “This movie allowed me to be a person who just gets his ass kicked but keeps getting back up, and he's able to turn his disability into a superpower."

He continued, "I try to really think of it from an emotional place, like he's a very sheltered person who, you know, has to kind of keep himself at arm’s distance from the world due to his own safety."

"And this movie is really about him exploring the world for the first time… I love that it's all for love and for saving this relationship.”

Novocaine will hit theatres on March 14.

