Wendy Williams talks about private results from psychiatric evaluation

Wendy Williams claims she is mentally sound after new evaluation from hospital

March 12, 2025

Wendy Williams admits she has passed her independent psychiatric evaluation.

Speaking to “Good Day New York” Tuesday alongside her friend Gina, Williams told host Rosanna Scotto that she is healthy and well.

“I passed with flying colors!” Williams said after as Gina told Scotto that the former talks show host “not incapacitated.”

Scotto then asked Williams if she did not trust the court testing her, she responded: “Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?”

Scotto later added: “Absolutely! Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got.”

Williams’ friend Gina then added: “It’s not that I’m scared to talk. It’s just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don’t care to talk to or talk about.”

“I would be very disappointed and I would be very concerned if the judge has an issue with those tests,” Gina said.

The tests are essential to end William’s conservatorship under she has lost control to her financial and individual freedom.  

