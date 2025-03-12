 
Meghan Markle's podcast with Lemonoda Media gets major update

Meghan Markle receives worries about her podcast with Lemonoda Media

March 12, 2025

Experts, commentators and critics alike have started to question Meghan Markle over the upcoming podcast deal she has with Lemonoda Media, which was put on ice for the longest time, will announce its relaunch in 2025.

Referencing this, PR expert and chief executive of Go Up, Edward Coram James got candid with Newsweek.

He began by sharing some advice for the Duchess, and urged her to reconsider the people she may add on for this project saying, “The one thing that isn't wise is leaning into interviewing famous people.”

Because “People don't actually like the fact she fled the UK to go and live with these people the British public perceive to be these glitzy Montecito types living in Santa Barbara.”

Whereas when one looks towards her husband, “The thing that people always liked about Prince Harry is that he's very relatable. He stands up to people the public care about, for instance wounded veterans, conservation efforts, the planet.”

“Those are the kind of things people will get on board with. Whereas being perceived as the type who is rolling around with these A-list celebrities is not a good look and is not going to make her relatable, which is actually what she's trying to achieve with this show.”

The conversation didn’t end there, because right before concluding the whole thing he also advised the royal to “stop inviting famous people on” and instead take a page form her husband’s book. 

