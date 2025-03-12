Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on viral video schooling critics

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the real reason she felt the need to speak out against people who criticize her looks.

She expressed gratitude to fans for supporting her Instagram video, in which she addressed media outlets for criticizing her appearance as she grows older.

"I’m happy that people were able to resonate with the video," the Stranger Things actress said on Today’s show.

"It’s not just for people in the industry, it’s for young girls all over the world who feel like they are targeted or harassed at times for the way they look or the way they present themselves."

Referring to her viral clip, the Hollywood continued, "I realized that if I’m not going to say it ... and I’m never going to find a good time to say it, then why wait and just do it now?"

Brown further said, "I kind of shut my phone off after because I was a little overwhelmed. But again, I’m so happy people were able to feel like they connected with the video."

Before concluding, the 21-year-old actress admitted, "Yeah, it was a scary thing to do. I didn’t know how people were going to react so it’s nice to see that reaction."