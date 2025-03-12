Prince William makes big announcement days after secret meeting with Harry

 
March 12, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office Kensington Palace has made a big announcement days after the Prince of Wales held secret meeting with estranged brother Prince Harry.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, recently reported Prince Harry held meeting with Kate Middleton and Prince William when they were on a private getaway with their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

Amid these claims, the royal expert tweeted, “The Prince of Wales will be in Estonia from March 20 to 21, visiting the Mercian Regiment in his role as Colonel-in-Chief to see how British troops are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit.”

Another royal expert Kate Mansey tweeted, “NEW: Kensington Palace announces that the Prince of Wales will visit Estonia next Thursday and Friday (20-21 March) to visit the Mercian Regiment in his role as Colonel-in-Chief.

“William will learn about how they are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit.”

Meanwhile, according to Reuters during the two-day visit, Prince William, the heir to the throne, will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, his office Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

