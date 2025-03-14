Prince William reveals his true side with bold move at Aston Villa game

Prince William revealed his true and genuine side as he attended the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Club Brugge in Birmingham.

The Prince of Wales gave royal fans a glimpse of his down-to-earth personality as he passionately cheered on Aston Villa.

Celebrating with fist pumps and smiles, Kate Middleton’s husband appeared relaxed and displayed his true emotions which has made him appear more relatable, claimed a body language expert.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told The Express, "Prince William is so grounded and so down to earth.”

"With Prince Philip or the late Queen, or any other of the older royals, they would have never attended an engagement dressed so casually,” he noted.

The expert continued, "William and Kate are not so hung up on the fact that they are royals. So when it is a less formal event, they dress and act in a way that suits the occasion."

"William is very emotive. The hugs he is giving the players are not superficial - these are genuine signs of affection, deep rapport and respect.

"His hands are tucked in, the hug is tight, his smile is genuine, and the gestures are reciprocal. It embodies his love and passion for Aston Villa and for sport in general.

"He and Harry always bonded over their love of sport, and it seems to be a big part of William’s life."