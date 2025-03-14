Lizzo shares struggles with 'dark depression' amid harassment lawsuits

Lizzo has shared her emotional story of overcoming “deep depression” during her show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 12.

The 36-year-old pop star revealed that she hit a low point in 2023 after four of her former employees filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual harassment and bullying.

Talking to the Los Angeles crowd about her forthcoming album, Love in Real Life, Lizzo said, “I named it that because about a year and a half ago, I was in such a dark, deep depression.”

“I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore,” admitted the Pink hitmaker. “I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t wanna be seen. And eventually, I got over that fear.”

Making it clear that the story wasn’t meant to gain “sympathy,” Lizzo said: “I share that story because I know somebody here tonight either is currently going through or has gone through depression or darkness or felt so betrayed by someone they trusted, or was lied [about] and hated for those lies.”

“It’s a universal feeling and experience, and I know I sound like a broken record because I say it all the time — reach out!” she added.

In August 2023, Lizzo faced a sexual assault lawsuit by four of her former dance troupe members.

Days later, Lizzo shut down the allegations, calling them “false” and “outrageous.”