Sharon Stone makes shocking claim about being dropped from 'Another Simple Favor'

Sharon Stone claims she was removed from 'Another Simple Favor' for 'no reason'

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Sharon Stone makes shocking claim about being dropped from Another Simple Favor
Sharon Stone makes shocking claim about being dropped from 'Another Simple Favor'

Sharon Stone has made a shocking revelation about her involvement in the upcoming sequel, Another Simple Favor.

The actress has made a claim that she was casted and then unexpectedly dropped out from the sequel.

Stone made the statement in the comments section of an E! News Instagram post that discussed the tension between the film’s leads, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

She sarcastically commented, “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it,” also adding clapping emojis.

It is worth mentioning that Sharon Stone’s involvement in the film was not reported previously.

Another Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, follows the events of the 2018 film A Simple Favor. Besides Lively and Kendrick, the film also stars Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone.

Notably, the rumours of a feud between the Gossip Girl alum and the Twilight star arose after the film’s SXSW premiere, but Paul Feig has denied the claims.

Blake Lively also included photos of Anna Kendrick in her Instagram roundup from the event.

