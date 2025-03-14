Thomas Tuchel spills the beans on private talk with Prince William

England National Football Team manager Thomas Tuchel has shared details about his "special" meeting with Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, a passionate Aston Villa fan, met Tuchel after they were spotted together at a Champions League match at Villa Park.

Speaking about the meeting, Tuchel said, "I met His Royal Highness once during a match and then we had another meeting in Windsor Castle and it was just nothing but impressive the way he speaks."

"The way how emotionally he supports… Aston Villa and of course the national team is just so impressive and it was so nice to speak with him about football," he added. "He has a strong opinion. He was pushing hard for the Aston Villa players, which was not needed because we admire them a lot and we admire a lot what is happening there in the club."

Tuchel went on to add about the meeting with Prince William that "It means a lot and is just something very special that comes with the role. It is an honour and privilege and comes with big responsibility."

It is worth mentioning that Prince William, the Prince of Wales, stepped down as president of the Football Association last year. He backed Thomas Tuchel as the right man to lead England to success in next year’s World Cup.