 
Geo News

As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messi's goal for his club

Prince William picked Messi when asked to choose between Ronaldo and the Argentinian star

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messis goal for his club

David Beckham on Friday took to share a clip of Lionel Messi scoring a goal  in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 between Cavalier (Jamaica) and Inter Miami (USA). 

He shared the post before Prince William's official Instagram account shared the Prince of Wales' views on football stars during a Q&A session from his trip to Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex on Tuesday.

David Beckham owns Inter Miami, the club Messi plays for.

As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messis goal for his club

Interestingly, William was also asked to pick who  was better between David Beckham and former Brazilian football icon Ronaldo. He named Ronaldo without any hesitation.

But when asked to choose between Beckham and former French footballer Zidane, he jokingly said "This gonna hurt. Becks," jokingly adding, "I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him."

Asked to choose choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi William eventually opted for Messi.

"Gotta be Messi, just," before mentioning his contribution in Argentina's World Cup victory. 



King Charles responding ‘great' to cancer treatment
King Charles responding ‘great' to cancer treatment
Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone
Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone
Jonathan Majors breaks silence with shocking revelation about his past
Jonathan Majors breaks silence with shocking revelation about his past
Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them
Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them
Alec Baldwin contemplates retirement to dodge big regret video
Alec Baldwin contemplates retirement to dodge big regret
Niall Horan confirms new music
Niall Horan confirms new music
Savannah Chrisley reveals if marriage is on cards with Robert Shiver video
Savannah Chrisley reveals if marriage is on cards with Robert Shiver
90 Day's Natalie, Josh's relationship ends with an emotional twist
90 Day's Natalie, Josh's relationship ends with an emotional twist