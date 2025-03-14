As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messi's goal for his club

David Beckham on Friday took to share a clip of Lionel Messi scoring a goal in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 between Cavalier (Jamaica) and Inter Miami (USA).

He shared the post before Prince William's official Instagram account shared the Prince of Wales' views on football stars during a Q&A session from his trip to Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex on Tuesday.

David Beckham owns Inter Miami, the club Messi plays for.

Interestingly, William was also asked to pick who was better between David Beckham and former Brazilian football icon Ronaldo. He named Ronaldo without any hesitation.

But when asked to choose between Beckham and former French footballer Zidane, he jokingly said "This gonna hurt. Becks," jokingly adding, "I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him."

Asked to choose choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi William eventually opted for Messi.

"Gotta be Messi, just," before mentioning his contribution in Argentina's World Cup victory.







