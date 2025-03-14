 
Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone

Meghan Markle on Thursday announced that he podcast will release in April 2025

March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle on Friday shared a brand new picture of herself on the official Instagram account of her brand "As Ever" which is nearing one million followers.

Meghan wore a sleeveless, light blue dress which has a simple and elegant design with thin straps and a straight neckline for the picture which was perhaps posted to draw more followers to her brand's page. 

She complemented the dress with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

The Duchess of Sussex's photo was accompanied by Audrey Hepburn quote which read, "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”  

Audrey Hepburn, the former British actress and a fashion icon, became a secret spy during World War II.

The Oscar-winning actress carried messages for the Dutch resistance during the Nazi occupation.


