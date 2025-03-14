Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone

Meghan Markle on Friday shared a brand new picture of herself on the official Instagram account of her brand "As Ever" which is nearing one million followers.

Meghan wore a sleeveless, light blue dress which has a simple and elegant design with thin straps and a straight neckline for the picture which was perhaps posted to draw more followers to her brand's page.

She complemented the dress with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

The Duchess of Sussex's photo was accompanied by Audrey Hepburn quote which read, "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

Audrey Hepburn, the former British actress and a fashion icon, became a secret spy during World War II.

The Oscar-winning actress carried messages for the Dutch resistance during the Nazi occupation.



