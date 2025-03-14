King Charles responding ‘great' to cancer treatment

King Charles has spent over a year undergoing treatment for cancer.

Even though the 76-year-old ruler has kept the details of his procedures private, occasionally he has shared side effects of the treatment while having conversations with cancer patients, such as loss of taste.

However, despite a bumpy health journey throughout the year, King Charles appears to be in rather good health.

Latest comments from fitness expert, Joe Wicks, who was present at Buckingham Palace for a WaterAid reception have reassured that the British monarch has fought the battle against cancer quite gallantly.

"I would love to know what he does [for exercise], because he looks like he is in great shape,” Wicks said of His Majesty.

The king’s cancer diagnosis was one that shook the world since his health and fitness routines were public and expected to keep him fit.

As per HELLO! magazine, in November 2024, in a conversation with sprinter Desiree Henry, King Charles revealed that he "exercises twice a day", performing "squats and does the pull-up bar."

Meanwhile back in 2020, his wife, Queen Camilla spoke fondly of the king’s health on The Emma Barnett Show, saying, "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know. He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."