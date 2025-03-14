'The Great British Bake Off' judge slams Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has received another criticism from The Great British Bake Off judge.

Prue Leith, South African restaurateur, has made it clear that she has no interest in watching Meghan's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Prue, 85, shared her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's latest show.

She said, "I've only read about it [the show], but I honestly wouldn't watch it."

However, when Prue was asked the reason behind being uninterested in Meghan's show, which features the Duchess of Sussex giving hosting and cooking tips, the judge responded, "Well, I'm not a Meghan Markle fan."

"I don't know [why], all that sort of touchy-feely mindfulness, endless worrying about what creams you put on your hand," she added. "I just think there's more to life than how you look and how your friends think of you."

Moreover, Prue also joked that her comments about Meghan Markle and her show might have "alienated half my fans."

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan has received mixed reviews since its debut. Yet, the show has already been renewed for the second season.