Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update after Duchess announces new podcast

March 15, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared new major update on their Archewell Foundation’s website.

The royal couple have shared the update after Meghan announced her new podcast.

Meghan and Harry shared the update with title, ‘RT Youth Power Fund at SXSW’

The statement reads, “This past week, several members of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund participated in sessions at the SXSW festival, lending their voices and expertise to the topic of responsible technology."

The conversation focused on the digital wellness movement and youth leaders’ work advocating for a safer online world.

The panelists discussed the layered epidemic of loneliness and the role that technology companies and addictive business models play.

“These leaders are innovating towards positive change in digital spaces through interventions such as storytelling, advocacy, and reshaping digital habits,” it added.

Later in the week, Emma Lembke of Design It For Us delivered a keynote titled, How Gen Z is Rebuilding Social Media from the Ground Up.

Meghan and Harry’s statement reads, “We are proud of how these youth leaders’ voices are being amplified as they work to build a better online world.”   

Earlier, Meghan Markle announced on Thursday “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”


