Meghan Markle’s love themed slogan gets brutal two word rebuttal

March 15, 2025

Meghan Markle’s love-themed slogan from her show With Love, Meghan, has been slammed by a royal expert.

In the Netflix lifestyle series, which follows Meghan as she cooks and enjoys hostess duties, she says, "love is in the details" while preparing food.

However, royal expert Richard Eden has slammed the slogan with a two-word remark: "Is it?"

During an appearance on The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, he said, "One of Meghan's slogans in the series is 'love is in the details' and really? Is it? I mean I don't think, it doesn't show you're any more loving if you spend ages over your fancy party."

Meghan’s show was released on March 4 after being postponed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The show features appearances from her celebrity pals, including comedian and Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling. Suits star Abigail Spencer. Chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters also joined the Duchess of Sussex to cook meals.

With Love, Meghan received mostly negative reviews from critics but has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. 

