Meagan Good explains why she supported Jonathan Majors during his assault trial

Meagan Good has finally revealed why she stood by her fiance Jonathan Majors throughout his domestic violence trial.

For those unversed, Jonathan was arrested in March 2023 after being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbri.

Despite the highly publicized trial, the actress and model never lost faith in her partner.

“We didn’t plan to start dating and we didn’t plan to be seen out together,” Meagan told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But once we were in a relationship, it was like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening,’” added the Harlem actress, who announced her engagement to Jonathan in 2024.

When asked why she supported the Creed III actor during his trial, Meagan replied, “People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or reputations.”

“To me, that’s not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional,” she added.