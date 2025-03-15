Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with 'Superman' actor

Actor Henry Cavill was photographed with Zara and Mike Tindall on Friday during the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated events in the British horse racing calendar.

Held annually at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, England, it typically takes place over four days in mid-March.

The event marked a notable public appearance where the royal couple, Zara and Mike, were seen alongside Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, engaging in conversation and posing for pictures.

Henry Cavill became a father in January 2025, when he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, welcomed their first child together.

The couple was spotted with their baby in a stroller in Australia on January 18, 2025.

Cavill had first announced their expectation of a child in April 2024, and the news of the birth was confirmed around mid-January 2025.



