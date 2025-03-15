 
Geo News

Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with 'Superman' actor

The daughter of Princess and her husband met the actor during their latest outing

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with Superman actor

Actor Henry Cavill was photographed with Zara and Mike Tindall on Friday during the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. 

The festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated events in the British horse racing calendar. 

Held annually at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, England, it typically takes place over four days in mid-March. 

The event marked a notable public appearance where the royal couple, Zara and Mike, were seen alongside Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, engaging in conversation and posing for pictures.

Mike and Zara Tindall rub shoulders with Superman actor

Henry Cavill became a father in January 2025, when he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, welcomed their first child together. 

The couple was spotted with their baby in a stroller in Australia on January 18, 2025.

Cavill had first announced their expectation of a child in April 2024, and the news of the birth was confirmed around mid-January 2025.


US complaint naming Harry and Meghan puts UK royals back into spotlight
US complaint naming Harry and Meghan puts UK royals back into spotlight
Kanye West makes big statement about Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West makes big statement about Kendrick Lamar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy 'forbidden' perks of non-royal life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy 'forbidden' perks of non-royal life
Cate Blanchett shares opinion on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan
Cate Blanchett shares opinion on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan
Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic over his debut movie 'Nadaaniyan' review
Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic over his debut movie 'Nadaaniyan' review
Rihanna wants to commemorate A$AP Rocky's win in rare way: Report
Rihanna wants to commemorate A$AP Rocky's win in rare way: Report
A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'wife' in heartfelt confession after legal victory
A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'wife' in heartfelt confession after legal victory
Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess video
Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess