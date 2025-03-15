US complaint naming Harry and Meghan puts UK royals back into spotlight

Before becoming the president of the United States for the second time in November last year, Donald Trump said if Prince Harry lied on his visa application about drug-taking, he would seek to take "appropriate action."

Days after taking oath as the president once again Trump said he does not want to deport Prince Harry.

"I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone," the New York Post quoted him as saying.

Taking aim at Meghan Markle, the Republican reportedly said "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Harry, who has lived in California since 2020, admitted to past illegal drug use in his memoir "Spare," after which conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the U.S. Homeland Security Department to access his immigration records. Last year, a judge ruled in that case that the details pertaining to Harry's visa application should be handed over to court.

A new application filed by a conservative organization, The National Legal and Policy Center (NPLC), with the IRS against Asley Biden, the daughter of former US President Joe Biden might bring Harry's visa case into spotlight.

According to complaint filed by the NPLC, Ms. Biden failed to report the receipt of a grant of $250,000 made in 2023 by the Archewell Foundation, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The NPLC said Ashley's organization, which is based in Philadelphia and calls itself a 'trauma-informed wellness center,' was in 'clear violation' of the reporting rules.



