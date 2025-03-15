 
Kate Middleton 'skips' family gathering to accompany Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been photographed together after Commonwealth Day service

March 15, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed witnessing a rugby match as England took on Wales at the Principality Stadium.

According to GB News, the couple were  supporting opposing teams in their official capacities as patrons of their respective rugby unions.

The news out left that the the Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed together as Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Grace.

The report suggested that the royal couple was not expected to attend the birthday celebrations of Kate's niece.

It said the royal couple met injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust before the match.

Their meeting took place in the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, a dedicated space at the Stadium for injured players and their families.

Prince William serves as Patron of this important organisation.

It was Kate Middleton's first appearance since she attended the Commonwealth Day Service with King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other royals.

Last year, both King Charles and Princess Catherine were absent from the event.

Kate Middleton is gradually returning to her public duties after completing her chemotherapy 

