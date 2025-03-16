Photo: Jennifer Lopez ready for the ultimate comeback: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved on from Ben Affleck divorce.

A report from RadarOnline.com mentioned that the multihyphenate has been doing "good and is in a great place."

A source privy to the outlet also shared that she did not want to cause drama when she parted ways with the Gone Girl actor and rather wanted to focus on her career.

"Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly,” claimed a source.

The insider even noted, “She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.”

"She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback,” the spy also spilled the beans on Jennifer’s plans for her future career.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She would like to tour again in 2026."

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez cancelled the This Is Me... Live tour in June 2024.

This tour was originally scheduled to run from June to August, in support of Lopez's latest studio album, This Is Me...Now, which was released in February.