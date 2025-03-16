Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton, Prince William's new marriage bond

A royal expert has reflected on 'stronger than ever' marriage bond between Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William following the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to the OK! royal expert Jennie Bond said a year on from announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate is enjoying a "stronger than ever" marriage to Prince William.

Jennie said, “Over the past year we have seen how utterly devoted William and Catherine are to one another.

“Theirs is a true love story and the past year has probably made them a stronger couple.”

Jennie’s remarks come amid friendly rivalry of the Prince of Wales and Kate at the Wales vs England Six Nations match.

Prince William and Kate were at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as England demolished Wales 68-14.

According to BBC, it marked the future king and queen’s first appearance in Wales together since Kate Middleton announced last March she had begun cancer treatment, following King Charles own cancer diagnosis.